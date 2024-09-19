Baton Rouge nightclub under federal and state investigation

BATON ROUGE - Revolution Latin Club off Florida Boulevard and Airline Highway is under criminal investigation involving federal, state and local agencies, said a city prosecutor Thursday night.

The revelation came at an East Baton Rouge Alcohol Beverage Control Board meeting where the members revoked the club's liquor permit.

"We're not really sure what's going on because the prosecutor was not at liberty to give us many details," said ABC Chairman Bryan Jeansonne. "We do know it involves federal, state, and local agencies so it's pretty serious."

Sunday around 6 am, law enforcement entered Revolution where they found people still drinking inside. Police had gotten a tip about some sort of illegal activity at the club said the prosecutor.

An unknown number of patrons and bar employees were arrested. Multiple illegal items were found including narcotics and firearms said the prosecutor.

No licensed manager was at the club at the time. Revolution's owner has been out of the country, according to the prosecutor.

ABC will hold a hearing to permanently revoke the club's liquor permit at its meeting on June 14.