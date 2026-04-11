Baton Rouge man who orchestrated mail fraud scheme pleads guilty

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man who orchestrated a scheme to steal mail, alter checks and deposit stolen funds into multiple bank accounts pleaded guilty in federal court.

Marvell Trevenski Jackson, Jr. pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and theft of mail. From July 2023 to May 2025, Jackson sought to gain over $500,000 through his scheme.

U.S. Attorney Kurt Wall said Jackson bought stolen mail from a mail carrier out of Denham Springs and altered the checks to pay his "money mules," who set up bank accounts specifically to hide the ill-gotten funds. Jackson found the money mules by advertising on social media.

Wall said Jackson and coconspirators sent phishing messages to multiple people in order to gain usernames, passwords and bank account information, making more than $300,000.

Jackson's schemes affected customers at Neighbor's Federal Credit Union, Essential Federal Credit Union, First Guarantee Bank and Trust, Navy Federal Credit Union and Regions Bank.

Jackson could be sentenced to a maximum of 35 years in prison, a $1,250,000 fine, and up to eight years of supervised release.