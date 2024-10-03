Baton Rouge man's body found discarded alongside Tangipahoa Parish highway

FLUKER - The body of a Baton Rouge therapist was found wrapped in a tarp and discarded along a Tangipahoa Parish highway on Sunday.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 69-year-old William Nicholas Abraham's body was found on the side of U.S. 51 around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Sheriff Sticker said that the cause of death has not been determined but Abraham was badly beaten.

"It was a very physical scene for lack of better words. There was a lot of blunt force trauma and a lot of injury to this individual," Sheriff Gerald Sticker said.

Sunday afternoon, Abraham's car was spotted at Juban Crossing in Denham Springs. A Baton Rouge Police officer saw the vehicle Monday along Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The officer pulled the car over and the driver took off running. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff shared photos of the driver, who is listed as a person if interest in the case.

Along with finding the man, Sheriff Sticker said law enforcement is trying to find out where Abraham was killed. The sheriff said that he was killed and then dumped on the side of the highway.

Abraham was a regular guest on WBRZ's "Weekends with Whitney" segment.