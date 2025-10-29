Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge man killed in Sunday morning crash in St. Helena Parish
ST. HELENA - A Baton Rouge man was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in St. Helena Parish.
The two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of 25-year-old Elijah L. Brumfield.
The collision occurred when Brumfield, driving a 2011 Mazda Mazda3 westbound on LA Highway 1045, crossed the centerline and struck Travis D. Keller, driving eastbound in a 2006 Ford F-250, head-on.
Brumfield, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his vehicle and later pronounced dead.
During the investigation, authorities discovered that Keller was impaired while driving.
Keller was charged with driving while intoxicated, along with other traffic charges. However, due to his injuries, Keller was released on a summons and taken to a local hospital.
The crash is still being investigated.

