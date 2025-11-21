Baton Rouge man convicted on drug and gun charges sentenced to 15 years behind bars

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man convicted on drug and gun charges has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Mitchell Robinson, 35, was arrested a little more than a month before his son, Mitchell Robinson III, died of a drug overdose. The 2-year-old child's mother, Whitney Ard, has since been sentenced to life in prison.

Robinson was also sentenced to five years of supervised release following his conviction on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and tramadol, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Robinson was arrested in May 2022 after deputies raided his home and found large amounts of fentanyl, meth, heroin and other drugs, as well as guns and $25,960 in cash in his home's kitchen and attic.

Robinson was previously convicted of simple burglary in 2010 in East Baton Rouge Parish and burglary of a dwelling and aggravated burglary in 2011 in Ascension Parish.