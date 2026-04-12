Baton Rouge Iranians protest against their government, urge Trump not to negotiate with 'terrorists'

BATON ROUGE - Sunday morning in Islamabad, Pakistan, Vice President JD Vance said negotiations between the U.S. and Iranian leaders ended without a deal. Vance said this came as a result of the Iranians' refusal to accept American terms not to develop a nuclear weapon.

“The simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon. That is the core goal of the president of the United States. And that’s what we’ve tried to achieve through these negotiations,” Vance said.

Vice President Vance had met with Iranian leaders to discuss a path to peace. The high-stakes talks lasted around 21 hours, but resulted in no agreement.

The meeting followed Israel's latest strikes on Iran after a ceasefire deal was made.

As peace talks between the U.S. and Iran were going on, several demonstrators were out in Baton Rouge Saturday protesting against the Iranian government, calling it a "terrorist regime."

One of the things the protestors were against was the U.S. negotiating with current Iranian leaders, chanting, “No negotiations with the terrorists.”

"We are Iranians who have lived under this Regime for 47 years. We know what they're capable of. We know what they do," Protest organiser Hamed Ghassemi said.

"We know what's going on inside the country and we know all the crimes that the Islamic Republic is committing, like executions," Demonstrator Vida Sajedi added.

Over the last several months, Ghassemi has been part of several protests against the Iranian regime. In January, he stood in solidarity with the protests going on in Iran against the government. In February, he celebrated after the U.S. had launched an attack on Iran.

On Saturday, Ghassemi said he was educating the public about what was happening inside Iran.

"We need a new referendum in Iran. We're asking for the people of Iran to have the referendum to have the freedom to choose how they want to live their future," Ghassemi told WBRZ.

Ghassemi says that the current Iranian leadership cannot be reasoned with.

"We don't need to make a deal with them. We're asking President Trump not to make a deal with this terrorist regime," Ghassemi said.

The protestors did have several signs showing support for President Trump, saying that what the U.S. is doing is not a war, but a rescue operation of the Iranian people.

"I'm really thankful because he's spending lots of money on the army and lots of stuff in that area of the Middle East," Sajedi said.

Several of the demonstrators told WBRZ that they have family back in Iran, and they say it's been difficult to get in contact with them because of internet blackouts in that country."

"I couldn't talk with my parents. It's a hard time for me because they couldn't access the internet and I couldn't see my parents. My family members and my siblings are living in Iran," Demonstrator Sanaz Akbari told WBRZ.

Ghassemi says that he wants to be the voice of people in Iran who are not able to use their voice.

"I hear their cries. That's why I'm doing this, because I was there and there was nobody,” Ghassemi said.

WBRZ also reached out to several elected officials to get their thoughts on the negotiations, but did not hear back.