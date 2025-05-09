Baton Rouge high school students complete first year of program made to help achieve their dreams

BATON ROUGE — Fifty students at Belaire Magnet High School celebrated their graduation from a new program Wednesday morning designed by State Representative Vanessa LaFleur to invest in the future of students in District 101.

The students were a part of the pilot program Promise Lab. Rep. LaFleur said the program is designed to make a positive and lasting impact on the next generation. She said they’re guiding students toward achieving academic and personal goals, and even helping them discover future careers.

The program’s first group of 50 students completed their first year, and LaFleur said the results are impressive.

“This group of cohorts, they increased their grade point average – 71 percent of them increased their grade point average,” LaFleur said.

Zaryne Paul is a student in the program, and she said she has seen growth not only in the classroom but also in her personal life.

“Last year I was not confident – I was not confident at all, but this program has encouraged me and motivated me to do better in life because good things come out of it,” Paul said.

Principal of Belaire Magnet High Damian Gordon said that the Promise Lab allows them to build a village of support for the students.

“To have a person like Vanessa LaFleur come in with a program like this and pour into these kids, it's showing them ‘Wow, there are people that care',” Gordon said.

Student Aubrey Beauchamp said receiving that support from adults is life changing for students.

“Adults interacting with kids you know, in a good way, in a positive way, it can really change kids' mindsets," Beauchamp said.

Beauchamp said she wants to become a gynecologist and the program has inspired her to chase after her dreams.