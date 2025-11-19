65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet campus transforming into winter wonderland this weekend

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General will kick off the holiday season with its free Holiday Lights event this weekend.

During the festivities, the hospital's Bluebonnet campus will transform into a holiday wonderland for the ninth year in a row, featuring three large walk-through features, light tunnels, singing trees and a giant waving Santa. 

Holiday Lights, powered by Entergy, has become a tradition for families across the Capital area who come to embrace the twinkling lights and festive music. 

The lights will be open nightly at 5:30 p.m. starting Saturday, Nov. 22, and be open to the public until Dec 31. 

For more information, click here.

News
Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet campus transforming into...
Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet campus transforming into winter wonderland this weekend
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General will kick off the holiday season with its free Holiday Lights event this weekend.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 17 2025 Nov 17, 2025 Monday, November 17, 2025 9:54:00 AM CST November 17, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days