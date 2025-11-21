Baton Rouge Fire Department responding to fire at South Choctaw Drive storage facility

BATON ROUGE - A storage facility along South Choctaw Drive caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the Square Space Storage facility shortly after 3 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters found heavy flames coming out of the back of one of the storage buildings.

Two previous fires were reported at the address this year; a man was arrested for arson in August and and another fire happened in April.

BRFD had the fire under control within about 35 minutes and was able to prevent it from spreading to other units.

One firefighter was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

No information about the cause or any injuries has been released.