73°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Fire Department looks for new recruits
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are looking for people to join the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
The department is now accepting applications through June 19. Baton Rouge Fire Chief Ed Smith and spokesperson Curt Monte spoke with WBRZ's Ashely Fruge about recruitment.
There will be two meetings Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the headquarters at 8011 Merle Gustafson Drive.
For more information click here or call 225-389-3000.
News
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are looking for people to join the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The department is... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police say over $500k in jewels stolen in Jared heist last month
-
Garbage collector holds up middle finger toward disgruntled customer
-
Parents vent charter school frustrations after many students retained
-
'The water has gone down drastically;' Residents in Pierre Part breathing sighs...
-
Magpie Cafe downtown location to close this week
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field