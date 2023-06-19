Latest Weather Blog
Baseball weekend at LSU is sold out
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - There are no more tickets to see LSU play at the Box this weekend - the baseball Super Regional.
The Tigers will take on Mississippi State at 8 p.m. Saturday, in Alex Box Stadium for the first game, in the best-of-three Super Regional series.
The first pitch of game two will be hurled at 8 p.m. Sunday. If necessary, the decisive game three will be Monday, time is TBD.
#SuperRegional: @LSUbaseball v. @HailStateBB -— Josh Eachus (@JoshEachus) June 6, 2017
Evening start should keep typical afternoon showers from bothering Sun. & Mon. games pic.twitter.com/QFz0mxRAgm
The Tigers swept the Bulldogs to close out the regular season, claiming the SEC West title outright, and a share of the SEC regular season title.
This will be former LSU hitting coach, now Mississippi State head coach Andy Cannizaro's first return to the Box, since departing the team shortly before the season started.
All games will be nationally televised on the ESPN Network.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents still feeling the heat, waiting for power restoration from Saturday's storms
-
Prairieville man arrested after ramming his car into daiquiri shop Friday night,...
-
Visiting LSU fans dominating Omaha bar's CWS drinking challenge
-
Families gather to celebrate Juneteenth in Baton Rouge
-
LSU beats Tennessee 6-3 to head to the winner's side of the...