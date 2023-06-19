Baseball weekend at LSU is sold out

BATON ROUGE - There are no more tickets to see LSU play at the Box this weekend - the baseball Super Regional.

The Tigers will take on Mississippi State at 8 p.m. Saturday, in Alex Box Stadium for the first game, in the best-of-three Super Regional series.

The first pitch of game two will be hurled at 8 p.m. Sunday. If necessary, the decisive game three will be Monday, time is TBD.



The Tigers swept the Bulldogs to close out the regular season, claiming the SEC West title outright, and a share of the SEC regular season title.

This will be former LSU hitting coach, now Mississippi State head coach Andy Cannizaro's first return to the Box, since departing the team shortly before the season started.

All games will be nationally televised on the ESPN Network.

https://twitter.com/LSUbaseball/status/872063989865472000