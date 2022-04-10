Ball coach facing sex charges may have victimized others, authorities fear

CENTRAL - Investigators are concerned a man arrested on sex crimes charges recently may have abused more children, and they're asking for help locating them.

Jason Scott Dreher was booked into jail on incest charges. After posting bond, Dreher was arrested again when he tracked down his victim.

Friday, family members appealed to those who interacted with Dreher over the years.

"Ask your children how much exposure (they have had) with him," a family member who asked not to be identified told WBRZ.

"I beg the Central community (to) look at this face... know that he is a monster," the family member said.

Sheriff's deputies agree. There is a concern Dreher, who was a ball coach and involved in community activities, may have victimized others.

"We do believe there are more victims," East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Hicks said.

"We are here to help," Hicks appealed to juveniles who may be too embarrassed or scared to report any sex crime.

"He has tore not only my family apart, but possibly yours too, and you may not even know it yet," the family member added.

People can report sex crimes by calling the sheriff's office at 389-5000.

