Baker School district addressing ongoing driver shortage

BAKER- The Baker School Board says it's addressing a bus driver shortage full on after dozens of kids were stranded at the middle school Monday afternoon.

The buses that were running Tuesday had to run an extra route because of the ongoing driver shortage.

"There is a process, but their concerns are not falling on deaf ears," School Board President Joyce M. Burges said.

The driver shortage is something Burges says the board is actively addressing.

"We have new drivers that we have hired, as well as a few drivers to come on that we already had in house."

Burges says the biggest concern for drivers is the amount they are paid and that will be discussed in the near future.

The superintendent did return WBRZ's phone call today.

The school system did not say how long it took to get all of the students home Monday, but said they were under adult supervision the entire time.