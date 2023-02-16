Latest Weather Blog
Baker School district addressing ongoing driver shortage
Related Story
BAKER- The Baker School Board says it's addressing a bus driver shortage full on after dozens of kids were stranded at the middle school Monday afternoon.
The buses that were running Tuesday had to run an extra route because of the ongoing driver shortage.
"There is a process, but their concerns are not falling on deaf ears," School Board President Joyce M. Burges said.
The driver shortage is something Burges says the board is actively addressing.
"We have new drivers that we have hired, as well as a few drivers to come on that we already had in house."
Burges says the biggest concern for drivers is the amount they are paid and that will be discussed in the near future.
The superintendent did return WBRZ's phone call today.
The school system did not say how long it took to get all of the students home Monday, but said they were under adult supervision the entire time.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Krewe of Comogo and Junior League of Baton Rouge hold Mardi Gras...
-
Krewe of Comogo and Junior League of Baton Rouge hold Mardi Gras...
-
Lawmakers working to regulate sale of THC products statewide
-
Public meeting Thursday for proposed roundabout at dangerous Ascension intersection
-
Drainage ditches dug after man floods for third time in five months
Sports Video
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games