Assumption Parish begins clean-up post Barry

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Hard rain on Sunday after Barry came and went prevented Assumption Parish residents from being about to fully assess damage around their homes. Monday morning, the clean-up process began.

"Prepared for that worst case scenario that was being presented, but nevertheless we wanted to not take it lightly," said Director of emergency preparedness John Boudreaux.

Residents are getting the full visual of Barry's destruction--destruction that could have been a lot worse.

"We had really less than a couple inches of rain which is a good thing so we are very fortunate. We did not get the rain that was originally forecast," said Boudreaux.

Boudreaux says besides a few instances of siding and roofing being blown off, the majority of the damage has been fallen trees and downed power lines.

"We had 3/4 of the parish without power at one point. We're probably down to about 10 percent now."

Most residents without power since before the storm even made landfall, when powerful windgusts knocked it out.

"A lot of wind a lot of wind. We lost power first thing friday night and we just got it back last night about 8," said Dustin Blanchard.

Homeowners will likely be cleaning their yards and driveways for the next few days.

"Mostly oak tree limbs from this tree behind me and neighbors trees and I haven't even hit the back yard yet or the pool yet. That's going to be fun," said Blanchard.

Assumption parish officials are asking residents to go online and submit any damage reports to them. You can Email mary@assumptionoep.com with your physical address and full contact info (name, address & phone number) along with a brief description of the damages.