Ashley Fruge says goodbye

BATON ROUGE - Ashley Frugé, who for years helped WBRZ viewers start their day and plan for the daily commute, is leaving TV news at the end of the year to focus on her family.

Ashley took time away from work earlier this year as she and her husband, Jordan, welcomed their son Leo into the world. After some time back behind the anchor desk on WBRZ's noon and 4 o'clock newscasts, Ashley decided her true calling was to be a mother.

"For now, after lots of soul searching and trying to make it work… I’m doing what’s best for my family, and staying home with Leo while I’m able to," Ashley wrote in her farewell.

She'll sign off on WBRZ for the last time at 4 p.m. Friday.

Ashley first joined WBRZ in 2016, becoming an integral member of the 2une In morning show and laying the foundation for the station's robust traffic coverage.

She would go on to join the noon newscast, working for nearly six years alongside co-anchor John Pastorek, and later joined News 2 at 4, where she co-anchored with Brittany Weiss.

Ashley was voted one of the best TV personalities in 225 Magazine in 2022, the same year she gave birth to her firstborn son.