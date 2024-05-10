Ascension uses cameras to crackdown on litter problem

ASCENSION PARISH - Four men from Ascension Parish and a Zachary woman were ticketed for littering over the past week in three separate incidents.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a complaint of trash dumping at the intersection of Saint Elmo Road and Stanford Levy Road in Darrow between Apr. 14 and Apr. 29. After deputies investigated the scene and found “deplorable conditions,” they opted to install video cameras to aid them in catching the littering culprits.

Calvin Patterson lives just a few yards from where people are dumping trash and says the mess is disgusting.

"Only think I haven't seen yet is a dead body," said Patterson. "Other than that, you name it, it's back there."

Toilets, old toys, bottles, furniture and even shotgun casings.

Surveillance video collected by deputies found the footage not only captured suspects dumping large items on the property, but they were also able to identify the suspects in three different cases.

On May 4, deputies issued a summons to 26-year-old Allison Beasley for littering.

On Apr. 28, deputies issued a summons to 35-year-old Percell Gomez for gross littering after he was accused of dumping several large items on the piece of property.

On Apr. 25, surveillance video captured 35-year-old Dominick Boudreaux, 35-year-old Charles Burl, Jr. and 72-year-old Melvin Boudreaux dumping a large television on the property. The three confessed to the crime and were issued a summons for littering.

Patterson hopes these cameras will help bring change to his neighborhood.

"People live here, this is our home," he said.

With the property becoming the target of more frequent incidents of littering, APSO officers have stepped up enforcement of illegal dumping in the area.

“This area is a total mess with trash dumping,” Sheriff Wiley said. “It is hoped that all of these violators are given the maximum fine,” he added.