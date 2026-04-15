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Ascension Parish soccer club faces pushback over construction
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GEISMAR - Organizers for the LA Force soccer club say they are optimistic about their future after the parish tried to shut down their facility.
Ascension Parish Government filed a temporary restraining order on the club, saying they installed exterior lights without a permit. The parish said the club, which is on Bluff Road, is operating in an area which is zoned for residential use.
A hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon was canceled due to an outpouring of community support, LA Force said.
Organizers said they were able to meet with leadership about settling the matter.
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GEISMAR - Organizers for the LA Force soccer club say they are optimistic about their future after the parish tried... More >>
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