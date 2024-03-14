Ascension Parish school hosting open house for Early College programs

GONZALES - For any students or parents interested in the Early College option for their high school experience, look no further than the open house being hosted by River Parish Community College Tuesday night.

Students enrolled in the early College option spend their entire school day on RPCC's campus. But students are still enrolled in the same high school as their peers, free to participate in after-school extracurriculars and social events while getting an early start on college studies.

"You still have the chance to go to dances and stuff. Freshman year I went to my homecoming, right now I'm on varsity for track for high jump. You still get to go to games to support your teams, go to pep rallies if you really want to,"Dutchtown High School sophomore Chaysom Burdis said "It's the best of both worlds."

By the time Early College students graduate high school, they will have earned both high school diplomas and associate's degrees, along with skills for their desired career paths.

"It's more for people who know they want to do school. RPCC kind of gives you a step ahead," junior at East Ascension High School Hazel Benitez said.

The open house will be held at RPCC from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be another open house on April 9. You can find more information here.