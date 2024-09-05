Ascension Parish drivers fear rock attacks

ASCENSION PARISH - Drivers say they fear they could be the next victim in a string of rock attacks.

"I'm worried because you never now what's going to happen or who's going to be with me and the most important person is my son, he's only two so I'm very worried," said Jessika Bureau, a resident of Gonzales.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says someone has been throwing rocks at cars driving along Highway 30, between Clark Road and Williams Road.

Four attacks were reported last Friday and Saturday night.

"It's very dangerous, and to the people who are doing this or doing it as practical jokes, it's not a joke. People's lives are in danger when you do these types of things," said Lt. Col. Bobby Webre.

It's not the first time the sheriff's office has investigated this kind of incident. Just a few weeks ago, two teenagers were arrested for throwing water jugs at moving cars on Highway 621.

"We don't think this is connected," said Webre, "but we don't know if someone is trying to copycat that."

So far no one has been hurt, but drivers remain concerned and confused.

"What joy, what excitement do you get out of throwing rocks at cars or people that you don't know?" said Bureau, "they must have no heart."