Ascension drivers ticketed trying to beat traffic

PRAIRIEVILLE- A dozen drivers drove off with moving violations Friday morning after they got caught using the center lane on Highway 73 to beat traffic.



It comes less than 24 hours after a WBRZ report showed drivers were using the turning lane to cut ahead of others. That is illegal.



The frustration is real. For a fourth day in a row, our cameras captured it happening again. Drivers used their own tricks trying to outsmart traffic.



At dawn on Friday deputies set up an important mission.



"Not only is it against the law to drive down the center lane, but the danger of head on collisions people turning in your lane to make an illegal turn in the center lane, it's a danger," Captain Joey Mayeaux said.



Friday morning, it didn't take long for us to capture drivers once again breaking the law. One after the other, we found them using the turning lane to cut ahead of those waiting in traffic. As quickly as deputies could issue tickets, more drivers would get caught doing the same thing.



The traffic on Highway 73 in the morning is certainly frustrating for drivers. If the verbal warning to obey traffic laws isn't enough of a deterrent, deputies say maybe the $200 ticket you could get will be.



"People are just trying to get to work so they don't get in trouble so they don't have to use vacation or sick time," Driver Lemanuel Turnipseed said.



Turnipseed was in good spirits and had no problem admitting he was in the wrong.



"Just trying to get to work, and it's one of the situations where our infrastructure, our roads need to be expanded," Turnipseed said.



Thursday, we showed you the state can't afford to keep up with the growth in Ascension Parish. Until more money comes in, state roads there won't be widened.



"Just running behind for work, and I thought I could use the other lane but it wasn't right," another driver said.



As upsetting as it is for drivers to get a ticket, there are others who are grateful for the deputies here enforcing the traffic laws.



"People who are sitting in line are thanking us for being here," Mayeaux said. "You hear them rolling down their windows saying thank you for being here. They are doing what they are supposed to. Everyone else needs to."