Ascension dollar general theft

ASCENSION- Deputies are seeking information regarding two suspects who stole from a Dollar General store.

On Oct. 16th around 7:45 p.m. two suspects walked into a Dollar General store on Hwy. 431 in Ascension Parish.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspects filled their basket with items and left the store without paying. They drove off in an older, white Cadillac with a damaged front end. 

Anyone who may have information regarding this theft is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636.

News
Suspects fill shopping cart at Dollar General, leave without paying
2 years ago Monday, November 06 2017 Nov 6, 2017 Monday, November 06, 2017 3:01:00 PM CST November 06, 2017

