Ascension Catholic ends regular season strong after beating East Iberville 49-6

ST. GABRIEL - The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs ended the regular season 5-0 in 8-1A after defeating East Iberville 49-6 Friday in St. Gabriel.

The Bulldogs got the scoring started on their first drive when quarterback Camille Leboeuf connected with Trevor Simon. Simon had two touchdowns in the first quarter alone.

After taking a 7-0 lead, Ascension Catholic added on with a big touchdown run from Chad Elzy Jr. Elzy also had two touchdowns in the first quarter.

The East Iberville Tigers tried to get the ball moving, but quarterback Colton Melancon was picked off by Ascension Catholic's Mace Melancon. The offense would capitalize with Elzy's second touchdown just a few plays later.

The Bulldogs put up 30 points in the first quarter alone leading them to the big 49-6 victory.