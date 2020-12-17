Arrest made in connection to fatal house fire near Plank Rd.

BATON ROUGE - Authorities determined Tuesday that arson was the cause of a house fire that claimed the life of a 32-year-old woman last week. One person was arrested over the weekend in connection to the incident.

Edward Allen, 35, of Baton Rouge was charged with communicating of false information of planned arson and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

According to arrest records, a witness stated that on Thursday, May 25, she heard and saw Allen say that he was going to set his girlfriend's house on fire if she "put him out again."

The witness then said on the morning of Friday, May 26, she saw Allen walking fast and heard him say that his girlfriend punched him and put him out, according to arrest records.

Later that morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department was dispatched to Henagen Ave. for a reported house fire.

The estranged girlfriend, 32-year-old Amanda Korkosz, was later located in the house deceased, according to arrest records.

Fire investigators learned that the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the residence around 2:30 a.m. that morning for a dispute, but the defendant left before police arrived.

The witness gave authorities a detailed description of Allen, according to arrest records.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Firefighters are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a home after an early morning house fire in Baton Rouge Friday.

The fire happened around 4 a.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Henagen Avenue near Plank Road. Once the flames were out, firefighters found one woman dead inside. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office identified as 32-year-old Amanda Korkosz.

The East Baton Rouge Parish coroner says the preliminary cause of Korkosz's death was probably smoke inhalation with thermal injuries. Toxicology results are pending. The manner of death is still under investigation.

Neighbors say at least five people lived at the home. Neighbors said police were called to the scene around midnight for a domestic disturbance.

Investigators are treating the fire as a crime scene investigation. Homicide detectives are on the scene. Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said that the scene is being investigated by Baton Rouge Police and the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Details are limited at this time.