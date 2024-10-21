Army reservist fired from Donaldsonville plant after returning from deployment

DONALDSONVILLE — A U.S. Army reservist was terminated from her job after returning home from deployment.

Crystal Haynes was employed with CF Industries in 2014 until she was deployed in 2022. She told her employer she planned to return to work, but she was told that her position was no longer available.

Lt. Gen. Russel Honore said that he could not believe this company would do this.

“One of the largest fertilizer producers in the world, that sells their products around the world would do something so egregious against a soldier who was mobilized to defend their country,” Honore said.

He said that soldiers should not have to fight for job security after serving their country.

“It’s discouraging to other people who stay in the reserves to serve our country. Over half of our military is in the reserve and National Guard. We could not defend the country without the reserve and National Guard," Honore said.

Honore said that this is a violation of the Uniformed Services Employment And Re-Employment Rights Act. This law guarantees reservists and National Guard members cannot be fired because of military service.

He said even if her original position wasn't available, they should have offered her a comparable position.

“If that soldier was deployed and was making 40 thousand dollars a year in the army and they were making $80,000 at CF Industries they pay the difference, that's how they support soldiers,” Honore said.

Honore said he hopes government officials become involved and speak out against this situation.