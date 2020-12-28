70°
Latest Weather Blog
Anheuser-Busch cans drinking water for flood victims
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Anheuser-Busch is donating tens of thousands of cans of drinking water to the flood victims in Texas.
On Monday the company shipped out more than 42,000 cans of clean drinking water for those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.
The Baton Rouge Red Cross received the donation Monday morning, where the cans will be loaded on trucks and sent to the areas his hardest by the storm.
News
BATON ROUGE - Anheuser-Busch is donating tens of thousands of cans of drinking water to the flood victims in Texas.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Jefferson Manor residents reunite with family for COVID-safe holiday photos
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle along Picardy early Monday morning
-
COVID vaccine to be administered to long-term care facility residents, staff
-
COVID Relief bill signed by President Trump
-
Steelers celebrate 2020 AFC championship