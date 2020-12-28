70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Anheuser-Busch cans drinking water for flood victims

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Anheuser-Busch is donating tens of thousands of cans of drinking water to the flood victims in Texas.

On Monday the company shipped out more than 42,000 cans of clean drinking water for those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey. 

The Baton Rouge Red Cross received the donation Monday morning, where the cans will be loaded on trucks and sent to the areas his hardest by the storm.

News
Anheuser-Busch donates 42,000 cans of drinking water...
Anheuser-Busch donates 42,000 cans of drinking water for flood victims
BATON ROUGE - Anheuser-Busch is donating tens of thousands of cans of drinking water to the flood victims in Texas.... More >>
3 years ago Monday, August 28 2017 Aug 28, 2017 Monday, August 28, 2017 5:59:00 PM CDT August 28, 2017

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days