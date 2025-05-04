61°
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky beat Brazil in WNBA preseason game at LSU
BATON ROUGE - Angel Reese's return to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center was welcomed by thousands of LSU fans. Fans were also excited to see former Tiger Hailey Van Lith after she was drafted to the Chicago Sky in April.
The Chicago Sky dominated Brazil for the majority of the game.
Reese finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds in more than 16 minutes of work.
Van Lith made her professional debut in the third quarter. She scored 7 points and 5 assists in her more than 13 minutes on the floor.
The Sky defeated Brazil 89-62. They have two preseason games remaining, both against the Minnesota Lynx.
They open the regular season against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on May 17.
