Amite River crests in French Settlement
FRENCH SETTLEMENT - The Amite River reached its crest Tuesday morning in French Settlement as residents looked on at flood waters.
That flooding around lower Livingston Parish has turned some homes into islands. People are parking cars on higher ground and using boats to get to and from homes.
"Every several years we have to deal with this and have gotten used to it. It doesn't really bother us a whole lot anymore," French Settlement resident William Ray said. "The pluses outweigh the minuses when you live out here. It's like living in paradise."
The Amite River is still 1.5 feet above flood stage and is expected to drop below flood stage by Thursday morning. Residents plan to begin cleaning up the mess then.
"Well for a lot of people it's going to be really bad. They've got to go in their houses and get the water out, dry everything out and probably pull down drywall," said Ray.
Livingston Parish was added to the Louisiana federal disaster area Tuesday afternoon, so residents are now eligible for federal disaster assistance.
