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All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball

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BATON ROUGE - The second domino has fallen. Former Iowa State guard Jada Williams committed to LSU women's basketball, making her the second portal add for Kim Mulkey this offseason. The now former Cyclone was in Baton Rouge Saturday for a visit.

An All-Big 12 First Team member, Williams was second in the country in assists per game last season.

With multiple young LSU guards entering the portal, it seemed likely that Coach Mulkey had some new players coming in. Williams fills the void left by Jada Richard.

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All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to...
All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball
BATON ROUGE - The second domino has fallen. Former Iowa State guard Jada Williams committed to LSU women's basketball, making... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 12 2026 Apr 12, 2026 Sunday, April 12, 2026 5:57:00 PM CDT April 12, 2026

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