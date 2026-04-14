80°
Latest Weather Blog
All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The second domino has fallen. Former Iowa State guard Jada Williams committed to LSU women's basketball, making her the second portal add for Kim Mulkey this offseason. The now former Cyclone was in Baton Rouge Saturday for a visit.
An All-Big 12 First Team member, Williams was second in the country in assists per game last season.
With multiple young LSU guards entering the portal, it seemed likely that Coach Mulkey had some new players coming in. Williams fills the void left by Jada Richard.
News
BATON ROUGE - The second domino has fallen. Former Iowa State guard Jada Williams committed to LSU women's basketball, making... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Second Plaquemine/Sunshine ferry will be out of service Wednesday morning during Coast...
-
Former inmates given opportunity for fresh start at Second Chance Month Job...
-
Our Lady of the Lake unveil new emergency department observation unit opening...
-
As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
-
BRPD: Woman gave a mother ride home, then beat and robbed her...
Sports Video
-
As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night
-
All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball
-
Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU
-
No. 21 LSU softball can't finish sweep, drops series finale to No....