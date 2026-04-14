All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball

BATON ROUGE - The second domino has fallen. Former Iowa State guard Jada Williams committed to LSU women's basketball, making her the second portal add for Kim Mulkey this offseason. The now former Cyclone was in Baton Rouge Saturday for a visit.

An All-Big 12 First Team member, Williams was second in the country in assists per game last season.

With multiple young LSU guards entering the portal, it seemed likely that Coach Mulkey had some new players coming in. Williams fills the void left by Jada Richard.