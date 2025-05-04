60°
ADA-compliant playground funded by grant, built by technical school students opens at Southdowns Pre-K

BATON ROUGE — On Friday morning, an ADA-compliant playground opened up at the Southdowns Pre-K Center.

The new "Koda House" has special accommodations for children who have physical disabilities. In April, Shalika Scott, principal of Southdowns Pre-K, said that 65 percent of the center's students have disabilities. 

"The students named the bear Koda. K for kindness, O for optimism, D for Discovery and A for Adventure," Martha Sealy, the administrative directive at the East Baton Rouge Parish Career and Technical Education Center, said. 

The project was funded through a $15,000 grant and built by East Baton Rouge Parish Career and Technical Education Center students. 

ADA-compliant playground funded by grant, built by technical school students opens at Southdowns Pre-K
