92°
Latest Weather Blog
9am News Replay, Sunday Jun 8
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man allegedly shot victim in ear during argument
-
Dance concert celebrates Juneteenth with eye on history, faith, culture
-
Donaldsonville Wing Fest draws chicken wing afficionados
-
Dads gather for early celebration of fathers in Metro Council District 5
-
White Castle Community Center hosts health resource fair
Sports Video
-
Former LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon transfers to Oklahoma
-
Federal judge approves $2.8B settlement, paving way for US colleges to pay...
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Baseball Super Regionals!
-
LSU defense stays consistent
-
Health experts, coaches talk about high heat for LSU Super Regional against...