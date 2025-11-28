70 for 70: Prairieville native Grace Broussard rocks her way to No. 1 in 1963

Grace Broussard was from Prairieville, and Dale Houston lived in Ferriday. In 1963, concert promoter and record producer Sam Montel brought them together into the studio.

The result was magic.

They sang many songs during the session, but there was one that stood out: "I'm Leaving It Up to You."

The song was released on Montel Records and shot to the top of the charts in 1963, where it stayed for weeks.

"It was a surprise whenever it hit No. 1," Broussard said. "[It was] my first time out of the state."

Houston passed away in 2007. In the same year, Dale & Grace were inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.