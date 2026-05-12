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Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Tuesday May 12
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News Video
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1 arrested for allegedly stabbing man to death on Beech Street, police...
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BRPD investigating after fatal shooting of 15-year-old along South Flannery Road
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Hundreds rally at the Capitol for more childcare funding
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Baton Rouge restaurant floods multiple times in one week
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West Feliciana DA steps in after judge removes no-contact order for man...