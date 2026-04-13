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Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Monday Apr 13
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
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Get H.Y.P.E. visits EBR schools in preparation for LEAP testing
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WBRZ was there as veterans honored for their service in honor flight...
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St. Francisville man killed in apparent hit-and-run, deputies say
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WBRZ Investigative Unit questions former St. Francisville Police officer jailed in woman's...
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Sheriff: 19 people arrested, 12 guns confiscated over weekend at Ponchatoula Strawberry...
Sports Video
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All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball
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Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU
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No. 21 LSU softball can't finish sweep, drops series finale to No....
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Cellura goes the distance in teal game, No. 21 LSU Softball takes...
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LSU women's basketball gets first transfer portal signee