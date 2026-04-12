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Latest Weather Blog
530pm News Replay, Sunday Apr 12
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
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Black Maternal Health Week kicks off with 'Honor Her Life' event outside...
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Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU
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Fair Housing Workshop helps landlords and tenants understand their rights
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Livingston Parish president releases statement after parish government ordered to pay $37,000...
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Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful gearing up for Love the Boot Week...
Sports Video
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Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU
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No. 21 LSU softball can't finish sweep, drops series finale to No....
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Cellura goes the distance in teal game, No. 21 LSU Softball takes...
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LSU women's basketball gets first transfer portal signee
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Southern softball sweeps Arkansas Pine-Bluff at home