91°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Jambalaya Festival happening this weekend in Gonzales
Related Story
GONZALES - This weekend is the annual Jambalaya Festival in Ascension Parish!
Moved from its previous location at the Jambalaya Park, this is the first year it's taking place at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
2une In's Abigail Whitam was live from the center Friday morning with the president of the festival and the 2024 Jambalaya Champion - one of the most coveted titles from the festival's proceedings.
You can find out more about the festival and what to expect this weekend here.
News
GONZALES - This weekend is the annual Jambalaya Festival in Ascension Parish! Moved from its previous location at the... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Roads Police officer arrested, terminated after allegedly pawning two police-issued guns
-
One person taken to hospital after shooting at Baton Rouge McDonald's
-
Man found guilty of manslaughter after shooting 16-year-old at Port Allen High...
-
100 deadliest days of summer starts with Memorial Day weekend
-
White Castle clerk accused of depositing town money into personal account arrested