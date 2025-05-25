91°
2une In Previews: Cajun Country Jam featuring John Foster
DENHAM SPRINGS - Put on your boots and hats, it's time for the Cajun Country Jam!
The CCJ is being held at PARDS North Park in Denham Springs all this weekend!
You can expect performances from tons of local artists and an appearance by a special guest: American Idol star and Addis native John Foster!
Foster himself will be LIVE on 2une In Friday morning previewing the event. You can find out more here!
