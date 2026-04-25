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27 dogs rescued from St. Helena Parish home
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GREENSBURG - More than two dozen dogs that "lived in hell or the closest thing to it" were rescued from a St. Helena Parish home, the Humane Society of Louisiana said.
The organization said the Greensburg Police Department was investigating a dog bite complaint at a home on Park Street when they found 27 dogs living in deplorable conditions on the property.
Humane Society volunteers said the dogs were living in a home that was covered in feces and urine, due to the dogs not being able to use the restroom outside.
"Dogs were forced to eat and sleep in a soupy mixture of animal waste," Humane Society of Louisiana Director Jeff Dorson said.
The investigation led to the arrest of Charles and Candace Hollis, who were booked on 27 counts of animal cruelty charges each.
Dorson said the Humane Society is caring for the animals because St. Helena Parish does not have animal shelters to address animal cruelty situations.
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