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2026 Breakout Gymnast of the Year transfers to LSU for her senior season
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BATON ROUGE - The 2026 NCAA national runner-up LSU Tigers gymnastics is reloading with the addition of Jordyn Lyden from Minnesota.
Lyden announced on social media that she will transfer to LSU for her senior season after a standout junior campaign. She scored multiple 9.950s this season on uneven bars, beam and floor, and played a key role across those three events in Minnesota’s run to the Final Four.
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A consistent presence in the lineup, Lyden competed in every meet for the Golden Gophers in 2026 and earned multiple honors, including All-Big Ten First Team, Big Ten Uneven Bars Champion, All-Championships Team recognition and College Gym News Breakout Gymnast of the Year.
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BATON ROUGE - The 2026 NCAA national runner-up LSU Tigers gymnastics is reloading with the addition of Jordyn Lyden from... More >>
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