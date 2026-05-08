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2026 Breakout Gymnast of the Year transfers to LSU for her senior season

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BATON ROUGE - The 2026 NCAA national runner-up LSU Tigers gymnastics is reloading with the addition of Jordyn Lyden from Minnesota.

Lyden announced on social media that she will transfer to LSU for her senior season after a standout junior campaign. She scored multiple 9.950s this season on uneven bars, beam and floor, and played a key role across those three events in Minnesota’s run to the Final Four.

A consistent presence in the lineup, Lyden competed in every meet for the Golden Gophers in 2026 and earned multiple honors, including All-Big Ten First Team, Big Ten Uneven Bars Champion, All-Championships Team recognition and College Gym News Breakout Gymnast of the Year. 

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2026 Breakout Gymnast of the Year transfers...
2026 Breakout Gymnast of the Year transfers to LSU for her senior season
BATON ROUGE - The 2026 NCAA national runner-up LSU Tigers gymnastics is reloading with the addition of Jordyn Lyden from... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, May 05 2026 May 5, 2026 Tuesday, May 05, 2026 2:33:00 PM CDT May 05, 2026

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