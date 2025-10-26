71°
Latest Weather Blog
2 Your Town St Francisville: 'The Beast' mountain biking trail
Related Story
ST. FRANCISVILLE - In a state known for its swamps and flatlands, you wouldn't expect to find mountain terrain. But you can!
"The Beast" mountain biking trail is a roughly five-mile-long trail in St. Francisville, and it reaches an elevation of about 160 feet above sea level.
If you want to "tame" the beast, the number one priority is safety!
"We've been riding here ten years. concussions, fractures, all those things. It's a part of being on the beast. As you get better, you'll get faster, and as you get faster, you'll realize you aren't that good. and things happen and you don't really know where you are when you get off the road," biker Chaillie Daniel said.
All you really need to get started is a bike and a helmet to Get 2 Moving!
News
ST. FRANCISVILLE - In a state known for its swamps and flatlands, you wouldn't expect to find mountain terrain. But... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Art and Science Museum hosts Halloween Day event
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 9: LSU rare underdogs in Death...
-
Saturday AM forecast: Two rounds of storms will impact weekend plans
-
Federal government reopens offices providing financial support to farmers during shutdown
-
Denham Springs tops Prairieville in Game of the Week
Sports Video
-
Florida A&M spoils Fred McNair's debut as Southern Interim Head Coach
-
St. Amant holds on late to beat Live Oak in a 5-5A...
-
Denham Springs tops Prairieville in Game of the Week
-
Brusly, Madison Prep among area teams to pick up wins Thursday night
-
LSU women's basketball dominates in first exhibition game