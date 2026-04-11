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19-year-old dead after targeted shooting along Sycamore Street

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BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police said Friday that they have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 19-year-old along Sycamore Street earlier this week. 

According to a BRPD spokesperson, detectives are still investigating the death of Montrell Nover, who was killed in a shooting along Sycamore just off Beechwood Drive on Wednesday. 

BRPD officers on scene said the shooting was a result of an argument between two groups. BRPD said that Nover was outside his home when the shooting happened.

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BRPD says they have not yet identified...
BRPD says they have not yet identified suspect in Sycamore Street fatal shooting on 19-year-old
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police said Friday that they have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting death... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, April 10 2026 Apr 10, 2026 Friday, April 10, 2026 12:58:55 PM CDT April 10, 2026
19-year-old dead after targeted shooting along Sycamore...
19-year-old dead after targeted shooting along Sycamore Street
BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old died after a targeted shooting along Sycamore Street on Wednesday night, the East Baton Rouge... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 09 2026 Apr 9, 2026 Thursday, April 09, 2026 7:35:00 AM CDT April 09, 2026

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