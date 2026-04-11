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19-year-old dead after targeted shooting along Sycamore Street
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BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police said Friday that they have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 19-year-old along Sycamore Street earlier this week.
According to a BRPD spokesperson, detectives are still investigating the death of Montrell Nover, who was killed in a shooting along Sycamore just off Beechwood Drive on Wednesday.
BRPD officers on scene said the shooting was a result of an argument between two groups. BRPD said that Nover was outside his home when the shooting happened.
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BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police said Friday that they have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting death... More >>
BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old died after a targeted shooting along Sycamore Street on Wednesday night, the East Baton Rouge... More >>
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