56°
Latest Weather Blog
10pm News Replay, Monday Feb 6
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control waiting for bids on...
-
Sheriff: Man was carrying infant when he shot victim in Ascension Parish,...
-
Horse collapsed, died in front of Southern University Law Center
-
Years after fleeing US, man goes to trial for wife's 2011 murder...
-
Property floods for third time in five months, parish work was supposed...