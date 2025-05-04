62°
Latest Weather Blog
Zachary voters to reject change to home rule charter regarding budget deadlines, more
ZACHARY - Zachary voters rejected changes to the city's home rule charter that would set residency requirements for government officials and set out budget deadlines, WBRZ projects.
The new charter would've set residency requirements for council members and say city department heads don’t have to live in the city.
It also set out budget deadlines and says the city cannot agree on a new budget, the existing one would remain in effect but at a level that is 10 percent lower.
Trending News
Unofficial results showed the vote failed with 60.38% of the vote, or 1,495 votes, going against the changes and 39.62%, or 981 votes, in favor of the changes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
7 people are dead after a truck and tour van collided near...
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in
-
Former Tigers Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese return to LSU
-
Friday's Health Report: Louisiana whooping cough cases in first four months of...
-
Ministry of Life Church opens site for homeless people to shower, get...
Sports Video
-
Dunham, U-High advance in state baseball playoffs
-
$$$ Best Bets: The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports!
-
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky beat Brazil in WNBA preseason game...
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in
-
Former Tigers Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese return to LSU