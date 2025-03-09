Zachary upsets Parkway to win first girls basketball state title since 1927

HAMMOND - The Zachary girls basketball program has finally won another state championship.

The Broncos ended a nearly 100-year drought with a 54-41 win over top seed Parkway in the Division I Non-Select state championship game Saturday.

Parkway had won the last two state championships. Zachary last won a state title in 1927.