Zachary upsets Parkway to win first girls basketball state title since 1927
HAMMOND - The Zachary girls basketball program has finally won another state championship.
The Broncos ended a nearly 100-year drought with a 54-41 win over top seed Parkway in the Division I Non-Select state championship game Saturday.
Parkway had won the last two state championships. Zachary last won a state title in 1927.
