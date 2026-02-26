70°
Zachary resident gets 15 years after agents find cocaine and heroin at Ethel property

Thursday, February 26 2026
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — A federal judge sentenced a Zachary man to 15 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking operation that moved cocaine and heroin from Texas into Louisiana.

Jeremy Dewayne Hawkins, 45, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Hawkins was also ordered to serve four years of supervised release after his prison term.

Federal agents intercepted communications over four of Hawkins' phones between June and August 2017. The calls showed Hawkins worked with others to obtain kilogram quantities of cocaine and heroin from Houston and redistribute the drugs in Louisiana.

Agents executed a search warrant at Hawkins' property in Ethel, La. They found more than four kilograms of cocaine, more than 100 grams of heroin, six firearms, and more than 800 rounds of ammunition.

