Zachary Police Department Christmas giveaway helps families in need

ZACHARY - Inside the Zachary fire station, community members spent the day before Christmas Eve carefully wrapping toys and clothing items.

However, the gifts aren't going home with them.

The Zachary Police Department, fire department, residents and other community members helped prepare each bag of gifts, which will go to a pre-selected family in need.

This is part of the Santa's Helper's project by the Zachary Police, which helps 16 families and 50 children received gifts for Christmas.

Emily Nichols, the head of the community police program, praised the Zachary volunteers for taking their time to provide for their fellow community members.

"It's really about being involved and encouraging that community spirit," Nichols said. "We provide everything that is needed to wrap the gifts, the gifts that were donated by the Zachary community, this is only possible because of the community."

One volunteer, Melinda White, described her routine and how she decided to help.

"I'm done with cleaning my house, I'm going to deliver my gifts this afternoon, so I thought I can come do this, then go do that," White said.

Ultimately, Nichols made it known that the good turnout for this event fits with the expectations she has for the community.

"If you give the Zachary community the opportunity to volunteer their time, they're always going to take it," Nichols said.