Zachary church destroyed after roof collapses; services temporarily moved to Baton Rouge
ZACHARY - A church in Zachary has been deemed a total loss by fire officials after the roof collapsed on most of the building.
The emergency happened Friday at the Open Door Fellowship Life Center Church in Zachary. Firefighters say they don't know why the roof caved in on the building in the 4400 block of Avenue A, south of Rollins Road Park.
Church services have been temporarily moved to the Mid City location at 4439 Choctaw Drive. Thankfully, no one was in the building when the roof collapsed.
