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Zachary Chamber of Commerce hosts Coffee Connect event for chamber, community members
ZACHARY — The Zachary Chamber of Commerce hosted a community engagement event at the main office of the Bank of Zachary on Thursday morning.
Members of the community and the chamber were invited to discuss local business interests and developments over coffee at the Coffee Connect event.
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"It's an opportunity for business owners to come and connect, have a little pastry together and then just, you know, get to know each other a little better," Executive Director of the Zachary Chamber of Commerce Chloe McCleary said.
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