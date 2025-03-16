Zachary beats Central to claim Division I non-select state championship

56°
LAKE CHARLES - Just like the girls basketball team last week, the Zachary boys basketball team won the Division I non-select state championship.

The top-seeded Broncos beat No. 2 Central 44-37 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles on Saturday night to claim the title.

It's Zachary's third state championship in the last five seasons.

