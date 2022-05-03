Zachary baseball using 15 seniors to help turn season around

The Zachary Broncos have stormed into this post-season winners of 13 of their last 15 games, but that wasn't always the case.

The Broncos struggled during the middle part of the season, losing five in a row—including getting swept at Catholic.

"We were still trying to find our identity. We talked to the guys about you know, there's three parts to our season. We have our pre district season our district seasons and then the playoffs," said Jacob Fisher Zachary head coach.

After the rough stretch coach Fisher decided to use this as a teaching moment, showing the team a memorable play in LSU history.

"Whenever Warren Morris hit the home run, nobody talks about who's the catcher I forget his name, but he struck out and then as you see him walking back to the dugout, you know, he tells more more as I pick me up here," Morris said.

"Trust and like every single guy we all have trust in every single gun lineup to get it done. Like in the LSU walk off game, the catcher before he didn't get the job done, but he told his teammate to pick them up. And so that's what we got to do. We just have to have confidence in our teammates to get the job done," Jordan Williams Zachary senior said.

Thanks to former LSU catcher Tim Lanier and the team's veteran leadership led by their 15 Seniors, the Broncos have turned it around.

"The guys have put in all the work throughout the fall and throughout the spring and our schedule has prepared us and we feel like we've played the toughest schedule in the state. So there was no reason to, you know, be nervous. or scared," said Fisher.

With both the football and basketball programs a winning the state title. These diamond Broncos now believe it's their turn.

"I think it's time for it to come back to Zachary And I think this year has been had it's ups and downs but I think it's definitely paid off," said Will Romero Zachary senior.

The Broncos will now face 4 seeded Sulphur in the quartefinals.