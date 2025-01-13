54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Youth flag football team coming to Baton Rouge through school system

2 hours 51 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, January 13 2025 Jan 13, 2025 January 13, 2025 7:36 AM January 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School System is partnering with the NFL FLAG Youth Football Team to bring flag football to the capital city. 

NFL FLAG offers young athletes a non-contact version of the sport while promoting skill development and sportsmanship. The league will feature five-on-five teams with ten athletes and two coaches. 

Registration is open for all students age 8 to 16. 

The registration period is from today, Jan. 13, to Jan. 20. Competition starts on Mar. 8. 

A representative will be available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the coming days at the following schools to help with registration and sign-ups:

Trending News

Monday, Jan. 13 – Woodlawn High School
Tuesday, Jan. 14 – McKinley High School
Wednesday, Jan. 15 – Belaire High School
Thursday, Jan. 16 – Capitol High School
Friday, Jan. 17 – Broadmoor High School
Tuesday, Jan. 21 – Tara High School
Thursday, Jan. 23 – Glen Oaks High School

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days