Youth flag football team coming to Baton Rouge through school system
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School System is partnering with the NFL FLAG Youth Football Team to bring flag football to the capital city.
NFL FLAG offers young athletes a non-contact version of the sport while promoting skill development and sportsmanship. The league will feature five-on-five teams with ten athletes and two coaches.
Registration is open for all students age 8 to 16.
The registration period is from today, Jan. 13, to Jan. 20. Competition starts on Mar. 8.
A representative will be available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the coming days at the following schools to help with registration and sign-ups:
Monday, Jan. 13 – Woodlawn High School
Tuesday, Jan. 14 – McKinley High School
Wednesday, Jan. 15 – Belaire High School
Thursday, Jan. 16 – Capitol High School
Friday, Jan. 17 – Broadmoor High School
Tuesday, Jan. 21 – Tara High School
Thursday, Jan. 23 – Glen Oaks High School
Youth flag football team coming to Baton Rouge through school system
